Catamounts gear up for Wildcats

The Vermont men’s basketball team is hosting Binghamton on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Catamounts have a commanding 17-2 record against the Bearcats under head coach John Becker’s tenure.

Vermont sits atop the America East standings at 10-1. The Binghamton Bearcats have only secured two conference wins this season.

Watch the video above to hear from John Becker and Benny Shungu about Saturday’s matchup.