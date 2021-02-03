Vermont men’s basketball first in America East standings

In this week’s America East men’s basketball standings the Catamounts sit at the top. Vermont (7-3) has won its last five games straight.

The Cats are coming off of back to back sweeps over Binghamton and Maine. John Becker’s program hopes to maintain that top spot while the regular season winds down and the conference tournament begins.

In the 20-21 America East men’s hoops Preseason Poll UVM was selected to finish first for the fifth straight season.

UVM is scheduled to host Stony Brook on Sat. Feb 13 and Sun. Feb 14 at Patrick Gym. Opening tip is still TBD.