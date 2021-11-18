Vermont men’s basketball hosting Yale on Friday

The Vermont men’s basketball team returns to action on Friday hosting Ivy League foe Yale.

The Yale Bulldogs struggle when playing in Burlington. The Catamounts have hosted 14 times and own a 9-5 home record. The UVM/Yale series dates back to 1924.

The Catamounts are fresh off a home opener victory over WPI on Tuesday evening. Reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis led the team hitting a new career-high 28 points. The Senior is working his way back from an illness that halted him at the start of the season.

Opening tip between the Catamounts and Bulldogs is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Patrick Gym.