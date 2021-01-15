Vermont men’s basketball looking to hit its stride down the stretch

UVM is hoping its recent play can continue against Maine this weekend.

The Catamounts are coming off a series sweep and a dominant 40-point win against Binghamton in its most recent contest, and head coach John Becker sees the team chemistry starting to click.

“You can start to feel the guys getting more confidence and starting to feel more trust amongst each other,” Becker said. “We’re an experienced team, but almost everyone is stepping into a new role and we’re learning those roles and learning to trust each other.”

Becker added that he hopes the team hasn’t hit its ceiling yet, but his guys are “trending in the right direction.”

UVM hasn’t lost to the Black Bears since 2013, and the Cats will try and extend that streak when their home series against Maine begins Saturday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m.