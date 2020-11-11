Vermont men’s basketball named America East Preseason Favorite

For the fifth-straight season the Vermont men’s basketball team has been named the preseason favorite in the America East Preseason Poll.

The Catamounts recieved eight of 10 first-place votes and tallied 80 points. Conference rival UMBC followed with two first-place votes. Head coaches vote for the conference favorite and cannot vote for its own team.

Senior co-captain Stef Smith was selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team. The Catamounts have won the last four regular-season outright conference titles making history in America East.

In the 2019-20 season the Cats went 26-7 overall. The season was cut short due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Head coach John Becker is the first coach in America East history to earn four-straight coach of the year awards.

UVM will be led on the court this season by a trio of senior captains. Stef Smith, Bailey Patella, and Ben Shungu.

