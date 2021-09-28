Vermont men’s basketball non-conference schedule announced

Sports

Non-conference play returns for America East teams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a sole America East schedule during the modified 2020-21 season, the Catamounts are gearing up for non-conference play again.

Fans will be making their return to the stands at Patrick Gym for the first time since March 10, 2020.

UVM opens the 21-22 season with a pair of exhibition games. The Catamounts are welcoming two division II squads to Patrick Gym. Vermont will face cross-town foe St. Michael’s College on October 30 followed by a matchup against St. Anselm on November 6.

Vermont’s regular season begins with a two-game road series starting at Northern Iowa on November 11. After that, UVM hits the road to College Park to meet the Maryland Terrapins on November 13.

Some notable non-conference home games on the schedule include Yale on November 19 and Dartmouth on December 1.

Vermont’s full non-conference schedule:

UVM vs. Saint Michael’s (exh) 2 p.m.

UVM vs. Saint Anselm (exh) 2 p.m.

UVM @ Northern Iowa TBD

UVM @ Maryland TBD

UVM vs. Worcester Polytechnic Institute 7 p.m.

UVM vs. Yale 4 p.m.

UVM vs. Oakland University 1:30 p.m. (Gulf Coast Showcase, Estero, FL)

UVM @ UNCG 5 p.m.

UVM vs. Dartmouth 7 p.m.

UVM @ Providence TBD

UVM @ Brown TBD

UVM @ Northeastern 1 p.m.

UVM vs. Colgate 2 p.m.

For Vermont’s full season schedule click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending