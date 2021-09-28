Vermont men’s basketball non-conference schedule announced

After a sole America East schedule during the modified 2020-21 season, the Catamounts are gearing up for non-conference play again.

Fans will be making their return to the stands at Patrick Gym for the first time since March 10, 2020.

UVM opens the 21-22 season with a pair of exhibition games. The Catamounts are welcoming two division II squads to Patrick Gym. Vermont will face cross-town foe St. Michael’s College on October 30 followed by a matchup against St. Anselm on November 6.

Vermont’s regular season begins with a two-game road series starting at Northern Iowa on November 11. After that, UVM hits the road to College Park to meet the Maryland Terrapins on November 13.

Some notable non-conference home games on the schedule include Yale on November 19 and Dartmouth on December 1.

Vermont’s full non-conference schedule:

UVM vs. Saint Michael’s (exh) 2 p.m.

UVM vs. Saint Anselm (exh) 2 p.m.

UVM @ Northern Iowa TBD

UVM @ Maryland TBD

UVM vs. Worcester Polytechnic Institute 7 p.m.

UVM vs. Yale 4 p.m.

UVM vs. Oakland University 1:30 p.m. (Gulf Coast Showcase, Estero, FL)

UVM @ UNCG 5 p.m.

UVM vs. Dartmouth 7 p.m.

UVM @ Providence TBD

UVM @ Brown TBD

UVM @ Northeastern 1 p.m.

UVM vs. Colgate 2 p.m.

For Vermont’s full season schedule click here.