Vermont men’s basketball non-conference schedule announced

After a sole America East schedule during the modified 2020-21 season, the Catamounts are gearing up for non-conference play again.
Fans will be making their return to the stands at Patrick Gym for the first time since March 10, 2020.
UVM opens the 21-22 season with a pair of exhibition games. The Catamounts are welcoming two division II squads to Patrick Gym. Vermont will face cross-town foe St. Michael’s College on October 30 followed by a matchup against St. Anselm on November 6.
Vermont’s regular season begins with a two-game road series starting at Northern Iowa on November 11. After that, UVM hits the road to College Park to meet the Maryland Terrapins on November 13.
Some notable non-conference home games on the schedule include Yale on November 19 and Dartmouth on December 1.
Vermont’s full non-conference schedule:
UVM vs. Saint Michael’s (exh) 2 p.m.
UVM vs. Saint Anselm (exh) 2 p.m.
UVM @ Northern Iowa TBD
UVM @ Maryland TBD
UVM vs. Worcester Polytechnic Institute 7 p.m.
UVM vs. Yale 4 p.m.
UVM vs. Oakland University 1:30 p.m. (Gulf Coast Showcase, Estero, FL)
UVM @ UNCG 5 p.m.
UVM vs. Dartmouth 7 p.m.
UVM @ Providence TBD
UVM @ Brown TBD
UVM @ Northeastern 1 p.m.
UVM vs. Colgate 2 p.m.
