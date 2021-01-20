Vermont men’s basketball pauses team activities

UVM men’s hoops has paused team activities following a weekend sweep over Maine. The Maine Black Bears revealed there’s been two presumptive COVID tests within the program.

The Catamounts were scheduled to face Hartford for a pair of games this weekend, the series has been postponed.

UVM’s next scheduled game is set for Jan. 30 & 31 as Vermont hosts Stony Brook for a weekend series.

UVM Athletics released a statement including: While there have been no recent positive tests among men’s basketball Tier 1 personnel including student-athletes, coaches, and managers, the pause is a precautionary measure due to exposure to COVID positive individuals.