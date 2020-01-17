Vermont men’s basketball prepares for top ranked Hartford

The UVM men’s basketball team is hosting Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

After two conference road games, the Catamounts return to Burlington after a 2-1 start to America East Play.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach John Becker as he gets his team ready to face the top team in the conference.

The Cats have won their last nine out of 10 meetings with the Hawks. In the conference preseason poll, Hartford was selected to finish sixth. UVM was selected to finish in first place.

The Hawks are on a hot streak sitting at the top of the America East standings with a 3-0 start to conference play.

