The Vermont men’s basketball team will be facing another major program this upcoming season. The Catamounts are scheduled to meet the Maryland Terrapins in College Park.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein announced the news on Twitter Friday morning.

Catamounts will be facing the Terps this upcoming season in College Park https://t.co/m0Ypw64bbB — Ang Martinez (@AngMartinezTV) June 18, 2021

Earlier this week, Rothstein also announced that UVM will be facing Big East squad Providence at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

The Catamounts didn’t play any non-conference games during the 20-21 season. UVM finished at 10-5 overall.