Vermont men’s hockey 2021-22 schedule released

The Vermont men’s hockey team opens up the 2021-22 season with an exhibition match against Mercyhurst on Saturday, Oct. 2

Vermont begins regular-season action hosting Colgate for a two-game series starting Friday, October 8. Todd Woodcroft’s program begins the season with seven-straight home games in October.

UVM’s Hockey East opener is scheduled for Friday, October 29 as the Catamounts welcome Boston College to Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Vermont’s final regular-season home games welcome the reigning NCAA National Champions UMass to Burlington at the end of February.

The conference postseason tournament returns to its traditional format for the first time since 2019. Single elimination games will occur in each round. Seeds six, seven and eight will face seeds 11, 10 and nine in the first round. The Hockey East Men’s Championship Semifinals and Final will return to Boston and be held at the TD Garden on March 18-19.