Vermont men’s hockey falls to UMass Lowell

A slow start and costly mistakes doomed the Catamounts in Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday night.

UMass Lowell scored a goal in each period, and grad transfer Tristan Mullin’s lone Catamount goal proved to be too little, too late in a 3-1 defeat against the River Hawks.

“Our first period was reflective of the fact that we haven’t really had a chance to practice. We came out flat and gave up 15 shots against in the first period. That’s not anything that we want to do,” UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft said.

Woodcroft added that the loss was a “reality check” for his team, but his guys shouldn’t put too much in the result as much as they should be focusing on the process moving forward.

“We are 100-percent a work in progress,” Woodcroft said. “We have a long way to go. We know it. What we’re hoping to get are the lessons of resilience.”

The game ended on a positive not for UVM, as senior goalie Matt Beck made his first-ever appearance in relief and recorded a save.

“I’m pretty sure if you cut open Matt Beck’s arm right now, he has gold and green blood,” Woodcroft said. “This is a young man who is so proud to wear this logo, and now he’s got a [perfect] save percentage, so good for him.”

UVM wraps up the regular season with senior night against Lowell on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. in Gutterson Fieldhouse.