Vermont men’s hockey falls to Yale in OT

The bad luck continued for Vermont men’s hockey when the Yale Bulldogs stunned the Catamounts with a 3-2 comeback win in overtime at Gutterson Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

UVM gave up the first goal of the game in the first two minutes of the game.

Then, the Cats wiped away Yale’s 1-0 lead when Riley McCutcheon netted his first career goal for the equalizer.

In the third period, Vermont took the lead, 2-1, with Derek Lodermeier’s second goal of the season.

However, Yale stormed back to score in the final minute of regulation and then notch the 3-2 win in overtime.

UVM dropped to 3-13-2 with Tuesday night’s loss.