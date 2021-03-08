Vermont men’s hockey feeling good going into Hockey East playoffs

Despite a one-win regular season, spirits are high in the Catamount locker room as the team prepares for the postseason.

“Today is day 179 that we’ve been together and this is the best I’ve felt around them,” UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft said. “There was a swagger to the practice today.”

UVM opens the playoffs on the road against UMass Lowell, the last team the Cats saw during the regular season. Vermont dropped both games to the River Hawks in late February, but the team sees the Hockey East tournament as a fresh reset instead of a continuation of a lackluster season.

“We’re zero and zero in playoff games right now,” UVM sophomore captain Andrew Lucas said. “We’ve just got to come out and play our best, give UMass Lowell our best game and we’ll see what happens.”

Vermont meets the River Hawks on Wednesday, March 10 for a 3 p.m. puck drop in Lowell, Ma.