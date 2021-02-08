Vermont men’s hockey focusing on itself more than its opponents

UVM men’s hockey is set to return to play after over a month away, but the team won’t know its opponent until Tuesday.

“We prepare for ten opponents,” Vermont head coach Todd Woodcroft said. “Our focus this year with that uncertainty is that we’re worrying more about ourselves now than we are about our opponent.”

Hockey East changed its scheduling plan on January 19, when the conference announced it would scrap a composite schedule in favor of a week-to-week agenda. The change was made to adapt to teams missing games due to health and safety protocol, and it also presents a new challenge of having less than a week’s notice of which opponent is up ahead.

“We’re just excited to be able to play whenever we can play,” Vermont senior defenseman Owen Grant said. “I think we have to be equally prepared for any team and whoever we end up playing, I think it will obviously be a highly competitive matchup.”

The Catamounts won’t have to wait too much longer to find out their opponent this weekend. A Hockey East schedule update is expected to be announced some time Tuesday, Feb. 9, and UVM’s weekend series will likely begin Friday, Feb. 12.