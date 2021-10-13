Vermont men’s hockey gears up for competitive Quinnipiac

The Vermont men’s hockey program is off to an 0-2 start after being swept by Colgate. The Catamounts are about to face another tough test welcoming No. 8 Quinnipiac to Burlington.

It’s a battle between the Cats as the Catamounts meet the Bobcats at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Todd Woodcroft’s team has one goal this season, to learn and get better.

“Sometimes your losses help you learn. This is something we’re very cognizant of which is where we’re at. The simplest lessons are sometimes the most profound. The lesson would be that we can’t take our foot off the gas against anybody” said Woodcroft.

In his second season behind the bench Woodcroft added that there’s still room to improve and there’s been a handful of actions on the ice the coaching staff is happy with thus far.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 16.