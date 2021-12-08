The UVM men’s hockey team is making its return to Gutterson Fieldhouse after a weekend road series against Maine.

The Catamounts welcome Hockey East foe UMass Lowell to the Gut on Friday and Saturday night. Vermont is fresh off a shootout win over the Maine Black Bears thanks to goaltender Gabe Carriere. The sophomore goalie recorded a career-high 50 saves in the contest.

The Catamounts are closing out its 2021 home slate with a pair of Hockey East games against the Lowell River Hawks. UMass Lowell is currently 6-2-1 in Hockey East play and third in the conference standings.

Opening puck drop at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.