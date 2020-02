Catamounts search for first conference win

The UVM men’s hockey team is still searching for its first Hockey East win of the season.

The Catamounts are taking on the Maine Black Bears on the road this weekend for a conference series.

Vermont is 0-16-3 in Hockey East play. Maine enters Friday’s contest at 10-8-2 in conference.

To hear from forwards Max Kaufman and Jacques Bouquot watch the video above.

Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. on Friday night at Maine.