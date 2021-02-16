Vermont men’s hockey has been hit by COVID-19 again

UVM Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon that the men’s hockey team won’t be playing any games this upcoming weekend.

The Catamounts received a positive test result within the team’s Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. The positive result was found during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week following NCAA guidelines.

Several other team members were identified as close contacts and are now in quarantine. Other members of the team continued to practice but numbers are too low to compete this weekend.

Vermont Athletics released the following statement:

A single member of the men’s hockey Tier 1 personnel tested positive during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines. Several other team members were identified as close contacts and are now in quarantine. Other members of the team are continuing to practice but numbers were insufficient to safely compete this coming weekend.

The Catamounts are coming off of a two-game series against Boston University this past weekend. After two losses, UVM fell to 1-7-2 overall.