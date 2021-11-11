Vermont men’s hockey healthy ahead of UNH series

Catamounts prep for first road series of the year

The Vermont men’s hockey team returns to action for the first time in 13 days on Friday night. The Catamounts are scheduled to meet New Hampshire for its first road series of the 21-22 season.

UVM is coming off of a split weekend against nationally-ranked Boston College. The Catamounts earned its first win over the BC Eagles since 2016.

Head coach Todd Woodcroft noted that the extended time away from a game gave the team plenty of time to heal. Woodcroft shared that the lineups are a lot bigger and he has to make some hard decisions.

“When you have all these healthy bodies coming in, the direction for us is now how hard we can compete this weekend against UNH” said Woodcroft.

The Catamounts and Wildcats meet on Friday night in Durham. Opening puck drop between UVM and UNH is scheduled for 7 p.m.