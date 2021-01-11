Vermont men’s hockey not complacent with close games

The Catamounts aren’t in the market for “close” games – they want wins.

“The fact that we came back and scored some goals and were close, I guess that’s something we can say, ‘good for you,'” UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft said. “We do not accept being a team that’s not a 60 or 65-minute team that’s hard to play against all the time.”

UVM picked up its first win in Friday’s contest against Maine, but a slow start on Saturday doomed the Cats in a 4-3 loss to the Black Bears.

“We were not ready to go in the first period,” Woodcroft said.

Vermont allowed Maine to score three quick goals to open the contest, and even though the team answered with three of their own, the Catamounts fell short when a potential goal was ruled to have come after time expired.

According to Woodcroft, UVM is set to play Merrimack on the road next weekend, even though next weekend’s series is still listed as “TBA” on the team’s schedule.

“That’s a hard place to play in, and if we don’t get to our game first, it’s going to be a difficult weekend,” Woodcroft said.

Start times for that series will be announced when the game becomes official.