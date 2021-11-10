Vermont men’s hockey on team mentality ahead of first road series

The Vermont men’s hockey team is coming off of a bye-week and preparing for another tough conference opponent. UVM heads to Durham to meet New Hampshire for a two-game set starting on Friday.

Todd Woodcroft’s team is coming off of a split weekend series with No. 9 Boston College. The Catamounts earned its first victory of the year as well as its first win over the BC Eagles since 2016.

Coach Woodcroft shared the team’s mentality right now is growing and building the Catamount program they want for the future.

“We’re building every single day… we really feel like we’re getting close. There’s definitely a lot of lessons to be learned right now. We’re just making sure we’re improving every game, every practice. When we have to have hard lessons, we learn from them” said sophomore Will Zapernick.

The Catamounts are on the hunt for its second win of the season. UVM will meet UNH on Friday, November 12. Opening puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.