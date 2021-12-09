The UVM men’s hockey team is welcoming No. 15 UMass Lowell to Gutterson Fieldhouse this weekend.

The Catamounts are 1-7-0 when playing in Burlington and split at 2-2-2 on the road. Todd Woodcroft’s team is trending in the right direction winning two of its last three games.

The Catamounts close out the year at home against a familiar conference foe. UVM and Lowell met last season in the Hockey East Playoffs.

Puck drop between the Catamounts and River Hawks is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.