Vermont men’s hockey preparing for home opener against Colgate

UVM men’s hockey opens the 2021-22 regular season on Friday hosting Colgate at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

The Catamounts are coming off of a one-win season and are eager to begin the upcoming campaign with a clean slate. Todd Woodcroft’s team clawed back from a 2-0 deficit on Saturday night to secure a 4-2 victory over Mercyhurst in an exhibition game.

Fans returned to the stands at the Gut and witnessed a Vermont win for the first time since February 29, 2020.

The Catamounts open the slate hosting a tough ECAC opponent in Colgate. The Raiders are coming off of a 5-2 season opening win over the Rochester Institute of Technology.

“Colgate is a very heavy team, especially their forwards forecheck is going to be hard on our defenseman. Pucks are going to have to get out fast against them… This is also a really good faceoff team” said Woodcroft.

Puck drop on Friday night between the Cats and Raiders is scheduled for 7 p.m.