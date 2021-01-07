Vermont men’s hockey preparing for Maine

The Catamounts are welcoming Hockey East foe Maine to Burlington this weekend for a pair of games.

Both UVM and Maine are winless this season. The Catamounts are struggling at 0-4-2 and the Black Bears have lost its last three games.

Head coach Todd Woodcroft noted that Maine is a strong heavy team regardless of their record.

“We’re certainly not a team that can afford to let other teams capitalize on our mistakes. We need to be a team that’s real hard to play against” said Woodcroft.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach Woodcroft ahead of this weekend’s series.

