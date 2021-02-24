Vermont men’s hockey preparing for UMass Lowell

The UVM men’s hockey team is hosting Hockey East foe UMass Lowell for a weekend series. The Cats (1-7-2) are on the hunt for its second win and looking to snap a three-game losing skid.

Vermont didn’t play last weekend due to low numbers because players who were exposed to COVID-19 had to quarantine.

The Catamounts will be celebrating senior night on Saturday as they close out their weekend series against UMass Lowell.

“We feel like we have nothing to lose right. I mean, Hockey East is super competitive and we’re happy with some of our performances this year. But, we know we can do more and we expect more from ourselves” said Matt Beck.

Puck drop for Friday’s game at Gutterson is scheduled for 7 p.m.