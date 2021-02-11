Vermont men’s hockey returns for tough matchup against No. 13 Boston University

UVM currently last in Hockey East standings, one win in eight games

It won’t be a tune-up game when UVM hosts Boston University in its first Hockey East contest in over a month.

The Terriers come in with a No. 13 national ranking, while the Catamounts have only one win in eight games this season. Vermont also hasn’t claimed a win against BU since 2016, and has been outscored 20-6 in the eight contests since that victory.

As the Catamounts look ahead to their first matchup against Boston University in the Todd Woodcroft-era, the new UVM head coach noted the importance of “being wired” even before puck-drop.

“That starts in the warmup, so how we warm up is really our first period, and then we get going on our first shift,” Woodcroft said. “Each of the players on the ice has to understand the importance of that first shift.”

Vermont was playing its most competitive hockey before the pause, and the Cats will try to shock the Terriers when the two teams open the series in Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.