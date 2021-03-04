Vermont men’s hockey’s weekend series against Merrimack canceled

UVM is left to focus on the Hockey East playoffs, and Merrimack is forced to suspend the remainder of its season.

The Warriors entered COVID-19 protocol on Thursday, and had to back out of their regular season finale and the postseason, according to a Hockey East release.

The Hockey East field is now cut to ten teams, which means last-seeded UVM will await the results of this weekend’s games to see who finished seventh in the conference. Vermont’s first-round playoff matchup is slated for Wednesday, March 10 and will be on the road.