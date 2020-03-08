Vermont men’s hoops advances to America East Semis with win over No. 8 Maine

The Catamounts are headed back to America East Semifinals for the 11th season straight.

The Catamounts led the Black Bears 35-26 at the end of the first half. Number one seed Vermont took down Number four Maine on Saturday night 61-50.

Senior captains Anthony Lamb and Everett Duncan led the way with 19 pts each. Duncan shot 4-7 from beyond the arc.

Catch up on all the highlights from Saturday’s quarterfinal game in the video above.

UVM will face the four seed UMBC on Tuesday in the conference semis. Opening tip is set for 7 p.m.