Vermont men’s hoops climbing America East standings

The Vermont men’s basketball team has been dominant in America East for the past decade. The Catamounts are currently 7-3 and have won its last five games.

UVM is climbing up the conference standings. On Tuesday it was revealed the Catamounts are now in second place in the current America East men’s basketball standings. UVM sits behind its most recent rival UMBC.

Vermont is the only team that has won seven games so far this season. The Cats will look to continue its win streak as they face Hartford on the road this weekend.

Hartford and UVM were scheduled to meet in the America East title game in March of 2020. The conference championship was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting.

Opening tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday in West Hartford.