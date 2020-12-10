Vermont men’s hoops coach John Becker on uncertainty of COVID-19 this season

The UVM men’s basketball team is scheduled to open the 20-21 season on Dec. 21 on the road at UMass Lowell at 5 p.m.

The Catamounts are only scheduled to play 18 regular season games that consist of America East opponents. Originally, Vermont was supposed to participate in “Bubbleville” at Mohegan Sun playing three games before dropping out due to COVID-19.

Related Content UVM men’s hoops season opener pushed back

In order to be eligible for the NCAA tournament the Cats will have to play in a minimum of 12 games according to head coach John Becker. 12 games could be difficult to reach with COVID-19 shifting games.

“I think it’s a huge concern we have to get to 12 games and we have 18 on the schedule. The way things are now on a positive test depending what day of the week it happened you’re probably going to miss two weekends. So that’s four games right there. Now you’re down to 14 games” said Becker.

Vermont has certain weekends that can be filled in for makeup games but coach Becker is unsure of how easy it will be to reschedule games and opponents.

“There’s a lot of unknown as that goes, but we’re just plowing through this thing and doing whatever they tell us we need to do” said Becker.