Vermont men’s hoops dominates St. Mike’s in exhibition

The UVM men’s basketball team put on quite the performance on Saturday afternoon at Patrick Gym. Vermont secured a 105-60 victory over cross-town foe St. Michael’s in an exhibition matchup.

The Catamounts went into the second half with a 53-31 lead over the Purple Knights.

Five different Catamount players scored in the double-digits. Isaiah Powell led the team with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Ryan Davis and Aaron Deloney both recorded 12 points each. Ben Shungu and San Diego transfer Finn Sullivan also tallied 11 points each.

The Catamounts return to action on Saturday, November 6 hosting Saint Anselm in another exhibition match. UVM opens the regular season on Thursday, November 11 on the road at Northern Iowa.