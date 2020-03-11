Vermont men’s hoops downs UMBC and advances to America East Championship game

Top seeded Vermont hosted the number four seed UMBC on Tuesday night in the America East Semifinals.

At the end of the first half, UVM led UMBC 39-34. Later, with the game tied at 57, Vermont went on a 13-2 run to pull away from the retrievers.

Vermont’s leaders propelled the Cats past UMBC. Everett Duncan scored a career-high 26 points to lead Vermont. Stef Smith notched 20 with eight rebounds, and America East Player of the Year Anthony Lamb had 19.

The Catamounts advanced to championship game for the fifth-straight year and 11th time overall.

Vermont and Hartford will meet in the championship game on Saturday, March 14 at Vermont’s Patrick Gym, the site of the title game for the ninth time. Opening tip is slated for a bright and early 11 a.m.

Local 22/44 will have full coverage of Saturday’s Championship game.