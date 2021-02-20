Vermont men’s hoops ends regular season with 10-4 record

Catamounts enter America East Playoffs as No. 2 seed

UVM clinched at least a share of the regular season conference title for the fifth consecutive season.

The Catamounts dropped its regular season finale to UMBC on Friday night, UVM fell 66-55. For the first time in five years, UVM won’t enter the America East tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Catamounts will enter the 20-21 conference tournament as the No. 2 seed.

The Catamounts earned a first-round bye under the new America East Hoops Tournament format. UVM will host the highest remaining seed in the America East Semifinal on Saturday, March 6. 

