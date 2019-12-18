Vermont men’s hoops faces tough mid-major opponent

UVM men’s hoops is back in action Wednesday, December 18 for a home non-conference game against UNC Greensboro at Patrick Gym.

Vermont’s last game was Dec. 7, a 55-38 win over Towson.

With a week and a half off, the Catamounts took their final exams, worked to get healthy, and improved their chemistry as a team.

“Finally getting healthy, it would be nice to play, hopefully, a stretch of games where we have everybody available and kind of continue to see what rotations work, what lineup combinations work best, and how deep we can be,” said UVM head coach John Becker.

Vermont’s head man also spoke very highly of the visiting Spartans.

“They’re really good, they’re probably the best team that will come to Patrick (Gym) this year, and probably the last couple of years, honestly,” Becker explained. “They’re athletic, they’re big, they’re well coached.”

UVM and UNCG are slated for a 7 p.m. tip-off at Patrick Gym on Wednesday.