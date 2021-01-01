Vermont men’s hoops facing rival UAlbany this weekend

UVM will host UAlbany for a pair of games this weekend. The Catamounts are split evenly at 2-2. The Great Danes enter the contest at 0-3 and (0-2 in America East).

The conference rivals have combined to win 10 outright regular season conference titles and 13

America East Tournament titles.

For the fifth straight year, Vermont was picked as the America East preseason favorite. The Great Danes were predicted to finish in fourth place.

UVM has won the last nine meetings against the Great Danes, the longest winning streak in the all-time series by any team. The last time these two met, Vermont celebrated senior night and honored four student-athletes. The Catamounts won 85-62.

Vermont head coach John Becker is inching closer to 125 conference wins. He is only two shy of the mark. With a series sweep this weekend Becker will make history.

Opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Patrick Gym.