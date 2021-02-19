Vermont men’s hoops falls to UMBC in regular season finale, loses No. 1 seed

UVM clinched at least a share of the regular season conference title for the fifth consecutive season

The Catamounts fell to UMBC 66-55. The Catamounts had its eight-game winning streak come to an end.

Vermont finished the 2020-21 regular season with a 10-4 record. The Retrievers finished America East regular season play at 10-4. UMBC will be the top seed in the upcoming America East Tournament.

For the first time in five years, UVM won’t enter the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Catamounts will enter the 20-21 conference tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Ryan Davis had a team-high 15 points, and notched six rebounds. Justin Mazzulla finished with 12 points including 10 that came in the second half.

Vermont still earned a share of the America East regular season title despite losing to UMBC Friday night. The Catamounts clinched at least a share of the regular season conference title for the fifth consecutive season.

UVM has earned a first-round bye under the new America East Hoops Tournament format. The Catamounts will host the highest remaining seed in the America East Semifinal on Saturday, March 6.