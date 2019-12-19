Vermont men’s hoops gears up for Lipscomb

UVM men’s basketball is coming off of a last-minute loss to UNC Greensboro. The Cats have a short turnaround as they prepare for Lipscomb.

Vermont and Lipscomb have only faced once before, the Bison powered past UVM 91-66 in 2018.

UVM enters Friday’s contest at 7-5 overall. Lipscomb is currently 5-6 so far.

The Bison are visiting Patrick Gym for the first time in history. We spoke with the Cats about their upcoming opponent. Senior forward Anthony Lamb shared what the Bison do really well.

“We had a lot of little things, where those are things that killed us. Fouling people back-to-back-to-back… giving the free throws letting them come back in the game. those are the things that we’ve gotta be able to cut out and especially with Lipscomb because they’re a very execution based team. They run their stuff really well. So, they’re going to know how to exploit their advantages, we’re gonna have to be ready for that and not make little mistakes if we want to win” said Lamb.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night at Patrick gym.