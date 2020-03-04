Vermont men’s hoops honors Josh Speidel and takes down rival UAlbany

Vermont men’s basketball closed out the 2019-20 regular season hosting America East rival UAlbany on Tuesday night.

The Catamounts honored four seniors, Anthony Lamb, Everett Duncan, Daniel Giddens, and Josh Speidel.

Josh joined the starting line-up for Tuesday’s Senior Night home game against the University of Albany. Speidel overcame a traumatic brain injury that happened in 2015 prior to his arrival at the University of Vermont.

Everett Duncan found Speidel and he notched his first bucket of his college career off the glass. After Josh scored he hugged teammates, and members of the UAlbany team as well.

Watch the video above to see Josh’s special moment at Patrick Gym, and highlights from Tuesday’s game.

The Catamounts continue play hosting Maine on Saturday in America East Quarterfinals at Patrick Gym. Opening tip is set for 7 p.m.