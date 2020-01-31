Vermont men’s hoops is taking on UAlbany Saturday

Catamounts gear up for the Great Danes

UVM is taking on America East rival UAlbany on Saturday night. The Catamounts are taking a six game win streak into the matchup.

Vermont’s head coach John Becker and UAlbany’s head coach Will Brown are the two coaches in America East history with the most wins.

The green and gold have won the last seven meetings against the Great Danes. UVM sits at the top of the America East standings at 6-1 in conference play.

Opening tip for Saturday’s game is slated for 7 p.m. in Albany.

Watch the video above to hear from head coach John Becker and senior Anthony Lamb ahead of tomorrow’s game.