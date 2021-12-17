The Vermont men’s basketball team only has a pair of games left on the non-conference schedule. The Cats are scheduled to face Northeastern on the road and Colgate back home at Patrick Gym.

Fans will not be allowed at Sunday’s game in Boston. Northeastern announced that starting on December 19 spectators will not be permitted at events. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases on Northeastern’s campus.

The Catamounts are hopeful to finish out its non-conference slate with two victories ahead of America East play.

“We just want to go into these games and finish on a high note… it’s always good when you end non-conference play with a win. There’s another two games and we can try and see what we can get better at” said Ben Shugnu.

Opening tip in Boston is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 19 between the Catamounts and Huskies.