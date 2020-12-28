Vermont men’s hoops opens home slate with win over NJIT

UVM men’s hoops looked right at home in its return to Patrick Gym on Sunday afternoon.

The Catamounts finally found some hot shooting, and Ryan Davis provided a big boost back in the lineup as Vermont took down NJIT 92-78 to kick off the home slate.

“We got off to a great start tonight,” UVM head coach John Becker said. “It was great to make ten threes in the first half. After last weekend, it was a welcome relief.”

No one felt that relief more than senior guard Stef Smith. Smith hit two threes right off the top to open scoring, and finished the night with 27 points to go along with seven assists in the win. Senior forward Ryan Davis posted 22 points in his season debut.

Vermont improved to 2-1 with the win, and will close out this series against NJIT on Monday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.