Vermont men’s hoops powers past Gallaudet

Vermont hosted division III Gallaudet on Wednesday night. This was the first meeting between the two programs.

UVM head coach John Becker coached at Gallaudet in the beginning of his career in the 1990’s.

The Bison scored the first bucket of the game with a 2-0 lead over UVM. That was the only time Gallaudet had a lead over the Catamounts.

Vermont outscored Gallaudet 26-4 for a 51-13 advantage at the half.

Graduate transfer Daniel Giddens hit a career high 17 points and blocked one shot. He was tied for leader in points along with Ryan Davis who tallied 17 as well.

The Catamounts improve to 6-2 on the season and extend their home winning streak to 10 games.

Vermont will return to action at Yale on Sunday Dec. 1 The game is set for 2 p.m.