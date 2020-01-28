Vermont men’s hoops prepares for twin state rival UNH

The Vermont men’s basketball team is taking a five-game win streak to Durham.

The Catamounts have turned around since falling to Stony Brook in its conference opener. UVM is 5-1 in America East play so far. The cats sit at 15-6 overall and lead the conference standings.

UNH is the number one team the nation at rebounding, averaging 31.1 defensive rebounds per game.

UVM has won the last 11 meetings over UNH which is the team’s second-longest active winning streak against an America East opponent.

The twin state rivalry is the longest standing series in school history at 154 games as the Cats lead the Wildcats 105-49.

Opening tip for Wednesday’s game is set for 7 p.m.