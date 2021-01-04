Vermont men’s hoops rebounds for game two win over UAlbany

UVM held off the Great Danes for a much-needed victory in Patrick Gym on Sunday.

Vermont senior guard and Burlington native Ben Shungu was a huge factor in the victory, as he put up a career-best 21 points in the Cats’ 74-66 win over UAlbany. Senior forward Ryan Davis continued his strong campaign with 19 points and five rebounds in the triumph.

Both teams headed to halftime tied at 39, and an 8-0 run to start the second half proved to be the difference for Vermont as it prevented the series sweep and pushed its record back even at 3-3.

UAlbany fell to 1-4 this season, but junior guard Antonio Rizzuto put up a career-best 21 points to tie Shungu for the game-high. The Great Danes were scheduled to play Stony Brook next weekend for a series on January 9-10, but that back-to-back has been postponed. Now, UAlbany’s next contest will be a road series against NJIT starting on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.

Next up for Vermont, the Catamounts will hit the road to play a weekend slate against Binghamton. That series is slated to begin on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m.