Vermont men’s hoops returns to action on Dec. 21

Vermont opens the 2020-21 season on Monday Dec. 21 with a road game against America East foe UMass Lowell.

UVM opens conference play at UMass Lowell for the second time ever and first time since the 2017-18 season.

The Catamounts are eager to get back on the court and compete after the 2019-20 season ended abruptly due to COVID-19. You can watch a recap on the 19-20 season here.

Typically Vermont would play a handful of exhibition and non-conference games before gearing up for America East play. This season, the Cats only have 18 league games on the schedule.

Two of UVM’s captains this season, Bailey Patella and Ben Shungu spoke with media on Thursday morning.

“This week we’re just buttoning things up before going to Lowell on Monday. The excitement is definitely starting to grow” said Patella.

South Burlington native Ben Shungu shared that it hasn’t been easy watching college basketball on T.V. as the Catamounts wait for their turn.

“It’s been tough watching all these college basketball games and not be able to go out there and play and get our season started. But, we’ve had that month to really sharpen that offense and defense. So, it’s definitely been tough but also a positive too” said Shungu.

The Catamounts meet the River Hawks on Monday. Opening tip is set for 5 p.m.