Vermont men’s hoops selected second in America East Preseason Poll

The UVM men’s basketball team has been slated second in the 2021-22 conference preseason poll. The Catamounts received 74 points overall to land in second place.

The America East favorite this upcoming season is Stony Brook. The Seawolves collected 77 points and received five first-place votes.

Reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu were named to the Preseason All-Conference team.

Last season, John Becker’s team earned its fifth-straight America East Regular Season Title. The Cats face its first test of the season hosting Saint Michael’s College on Saturday, October 30 at Patrick Gym. Opening tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.