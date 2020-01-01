Vermont men’s hoops storms past GW to end the year

Lamb led the Catamounts with 23 points in the win

UVM men’s basketball sealed 2019 with a 76-51 win over head coach John Becker’s alma mater, George Washington, at Patrick Gym on Tuesday afternoon.

The Catamounts and Colonials traded baskets in the early going, but Vermont pulled away thanks to a 14-0 run in the first half.

Anthony Lamb was a huge part of that stretch of success from the field. He finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 3 steals on 9-for-15 FG shooting.

Stef Smith was also a standout on the box score with 19 points.

With the win, Vermont improves to 9-5 while GW drops to 6-7.

The Catamounts have a quick turnaround with a road game at Dartmouth at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2.

For full highlights and reaction from the team, watch the video above.