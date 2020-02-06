Vermont men’s hoops takes down Maine for eighth-straight win

UVM hosted America East foe Maine on Wednesday night.

The Catamounts held an 18 game win streak against the Black Bears heading into the contest.

Vermont dominated Maine for a 77-52 victory. Anthony Lamb led the way for UVM with 19 points and 5 rebounds. Followed by Stef Smith, Ryan Davis and Everett Duncan who all notched double digits.

Stef Smith was 4-for-7 from the three point line with a 14-point performance. He also tallied a team-high five assists.

Vermont travels south to Hartford on Saturday (Feb. 8). The opening tip is slated for 7 p.m.