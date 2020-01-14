Vermont men’s hoops will face Binghamton tomorrow

The UVM men’s basketball team is preparing for its third America East opponent this season.

The Catamounts are 1-1 in conference play. Vermont is entering Wednesday’s contest at 11-6 overall. The UVM men’s basketball team holds a current nine game win streak over the Bearcats.

The Green and Gold are UVM is 28-2 against New York schools since the beginning of the 2016-17 season.

In head coach John Becker’s nine-year tenure in Burlington, he owns a 15-2 record against Binghamton. The Catamounts aren’t taking any conference opponents lightly.

Becker noted that playing on the road at Binghamton is a tougher task than playing in Patrick gym.

In the America East men’s basketball preseason poll, Binghamton was selected to finish in sixth place. Vermont was unanimously selected at the top spot.

Hear from the team in the video above as they prepare for tomorrow’s contest.