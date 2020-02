Catamounts prepare for Wildcats at Patrick gym

The Vermont men’s basketball team is taking on twin state rival New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

The Catamounts have been electric in conference play leading the America East at 9-1.

Hear from associate head coach Kyle Cieplicki and junior guard Stef Smith in the video above.

The Catamounts (19-6, 9-1 AE) will host New Hampshire (11-11, 4-5 AE) on Wednesday. The opening tip is set for 7 p.m.